Baseball World Is Celebrating The AL East Today

The AL East division has accomplished a rare feat more than halfway through the 2022 MLB season.

Each of the division's five teams currently have records at or above .500.

Here are the current standings:

New York Yankees: 61-26 Tampa Bay Rays: 47-40 Boston Red Sox: 47-41 Toronto Blue Jays: 46-42 Baltimore Orioles: 44-44

The baseball world took to Twitter to celebrate this feat.

"Most competitive division in baseball," one fan wrote.

"AL Beast! Best division in baseball!" another added.

This interesting stat became a reality when the Orioles notched a 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. This victory marked the team's ninth win in a row.

“We may be last in the AL East, but they call it the AL beast for a reason,” Baltimore pitcher Tyler Wells said after the game, per Orioles insider Andy Kostka. “We can compete with any other team out there."

Though the Yankees hold a pretty significant lead over the rest of the AL East, they've dropped each of their last three games.

No other division in the AL has more than two teams over .500.