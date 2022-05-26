Baseball World Is Paying Tribute To Ray Liotta Today

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Ray Liotta attends 'No Sudden Move' during 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images) Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

The sports world is feeling the impact of the passing of legendary actor Ray Liotta earlier today.

Liotta, who died at age 67, starred in countless major films, with his most famous role probably being Henry Hill in Goodfellas, which was released in 1990.

But the year before Goodfellas came out, Liotta played Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, a role that left an indelible mark on baseball fans who saw the film.

After news of Liotta's passing became public, the baseball world came together to pay tribute to the late actor.

Liotta died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic for the filming of Dangerous Waters.

We're keeping his family and friends in our prayers during this difficult time.