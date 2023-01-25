Baseball World Not Happy With 1 Hall Of Fame Omission

The results are in for this year's Baseball Hall of Fame class and of the 28 candidates on the ballot, only one got in: third baseman Scott Rolen.

Cooperstown voting is often a source of contention among fans, but one omission had much of the baseball world upset and that's 10-time Gold Glove winning centerfielder Andruw Jones.

They let their voices be heard across social media.

"If Andruw Jones Isn't Inducted Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame Today, It Remains Illegitimate For Another Year," Barstool Sports wrote.

"It's an absolute joke that Andruw Jones isn't in the Hall of Fame," tweeted CBS' Barrett Sallee.

"Scott Rolen was not better at baseball than Andruw Jones," a fan claimed.

"Andruw Jones is a better player than Scott Rolen. Like what are we doing here?" another user asked.

"How Andruw Jones and Billy Wagner keep getting passed over is absurd to me," tweeted WRBL's Jack Patterson.

Is Andruw Jones in your Hall of Fame?