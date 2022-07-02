Baseball World Reacts Interesting Jacob deGrom Rumor

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Nationals Park on March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

ESPN's longtime MLB insider Buster Olney had Mets fans very concerned with his Jacob deGrom tweet on Saturday.

According to Olney, "There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets' contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him."

The baseball world reacted to the potential of the two-time Cy Young winner jumping to the Mets' NL East rival over the weekend.

"I beg your pardon."

"Is the labor shortage really this bad that there’s no one else available to make up random BS this bad and get paid for it?" asked Charlie O'Donnell.

"Stay on the IL and rest up for ‘23, king," commented a Braves fan.

"Excuse me?" asked Demetrius Bell.

"Interesting," replied Gabe Burns.

"Just here for the chaos of Mets Twitter," BetMGM chimed in.

"old you it's crashing and burning and Mets will not even contend next year," said Barstool's Frank Fleming.

"Hate to be that guy to claim *sources* ... But Jacob deGrom has a house build under construction in the next town over from me," tweeted OddsChecker's Matt O'Leary. "Why build a new house if you’re leaving?"

deGrom is set to begin his minor league rehab assignment on Sunday, his first game action in almost a full year.