Baseball Fans Are Thrilled Over The Ken Griffey Jr. Announcement

SEATTLE - APRIL 30: (FILE PHOTO) Ken Griffey Jr. #24 of the Seattle Mariners smiles in the dugout prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field on April 30, 2010 in Seattle, Washington. The team announced the retirement of Ken Griffey Jr. prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins at Safeco Field on June 2, 2010 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Kid became The Coach on Tuesday.

Per the "Talkin' Baseball" podcast, USA baseball announced that Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. will join Team USA as a hitting coach for the World Baseball Classic.

The baseball world reacted to Griffey's hiring on social media.

"This is awesome!" a user replied. "The kid!"

"Love this," a fan commented.

"I need a jersey," another said.

"My fav player in baseball as a kid. The smoothest swing in the game and when it was gone you knew it with that walk.."

"Man this is awesome," tweeted Peter Moylan.

Griffey joins Jerry Manuel, Andy Pettitte, Lou Collier, Dino Ebel and Dave Righetti on the Team USA coaching staff. Mark DeRosa will serve as the team's manager.