Baseball World Reacts To Andrew McCutchen Announcement

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 10: Andrew McCutchen #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers tips his helmet while crossing home plate after hitting a two run homer in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on July 10, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Andrew McCutchen is heading back to Pittsburgh.

The former Pirates superstar is rejoining his old team on a free-agent deal, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette confirmed on Friday.

The Pirates Twitter account also shared a gif of McCutchen in response to this news.

The baseball world took to social media to react to this major reunion in Pittsburgh.

"Pittsburgh hasn’t been the same since you left @TheCUTCH22," one fan wrote.

"PLAYOFF BASEBALL BACK FR," another added.

"Guaranteed to watch more Buccos games this summer than I have in the last 3 or so years," another said.

"NO WAY NO WAY NO WAY," another wrote.

McCutchen spent the first (and best) nine years of his MLB career with the Pirates, logging five All-Star selections, three consecutive playoff berths and an NL MVP in 2013.

Since leaving Pittsburgh in 2017, McCutchen has played for San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia and most recently the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mackey reports McCutchen's impending deal as a one-year contract, pending a physical.