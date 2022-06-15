Baseball World Reacts To Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer Sighting

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 7: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets smiles walking to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 7, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets won 4-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

One of the most powerful duos in baseball appear to be nearing a return to the mound.

Cy Young award winners Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer were both spotted in the bullpen during tonight's 4-0 victory for the New York Mets.

Scherzer has been out since he injured his left oblique while pitching against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 18. The 37-year-old ace returned to New York after rehabbing in Florida and threw in the outfield before tonight's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The three-time Cy Young winner is expected to throw a simulated game on Thursday, per ESPN. He won't put an exact timetable on his expected return to the active roster, but he could take the mound as earlier as sometime this month.

DeGrom hasn't pitched at all this season due to a stress reaction on his right scapula. He also got some action today as he threw 30 pitches in his fourth bullpen session. His return is expected to come sometime in early to mid-July.

“Everything feels good,” deGrom said, per MLB.com. “Hopefully, not too much longer.”

Despite the absence of their two superstar pitchers, the Mets are still off to an excellent start in the 2022 season. They currently hold the best record in the National League at 41-22.

When Scherzer and deGrom return to the mound, the Mets will be legitimate contenders for the World Series title.