Baseball World Reacts To Ken Griffey Jr. Job News

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Ken Griffey Jr. #24 of the Seattle Mariners waits on deck during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the baseball world received some interesting news when Ken Griffey Jr landed a new job.

According to multiple reports, Griffey will be suiting up for USA Baseball during the World Baseball Classic. He's reportedly taking over as the team's hitting coach for the event.

Naturally, fans were pretty excited about the news. Everyone seems to be in favor of the hire.

"Everybody liked that," one fan said.

"The greatest baseball player of all-time. Will not argue anyone else. Thanks for coming to my TED talk," another fan said.

"USA going undefeated and I’m not kidding," a third fan said.

Griffey was one of the best hitters the game has ever seen. Earlier this year, he revealed the toughest pitcher he ever faced: Pedro Martinez.

"He just never gave in. Those are the guys–like Mike Mussina–they never gave in," Griffey said when asked for more insight on Martinez, a three-time Cy Young winner. "They just battled and battled. And they hit their spots. If you can hit your spots as a pitcher, it doesn’t matter who is hitting. You’re going to have a field day."

Griffey will be a great resource for the players during the World Baseball Classic.