Baseball World Reacts To Tony La Russa's Wild Decision

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks on prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Tony La Russa took a brave gamble on Thursday afternoon but it didn't pay off for him.

La Russa decided to walk Trea Turner with 2 outs and with him already in a 1-2 count. Max Muncy then came up to the plate and made him pay for that with a three-run home run.

That homer made the game 10-5 in the top of the sixth inning after the White Sox were only down by two at the time.

Muncy even had some choice words for La Russa after he came across home plate.

MLB fans also didn't like that decision from La Russa.

Hopefully, La Russa has learned his lesson after this costly mistake.

The White Sox are currently 26-28 on the season (about to be 26-29) and are five games back from the Minnesota Twins for first in the AL Central.