Baseball World Reacts To Viral Photo Of Rhys Hoskins' Wife Jayme

Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme, had Phillies fans backs at Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia first baseman's significant other was spotted buying a case of beer to hand out to fans as the Phils cruised to a 7-0 win.

The baseball world reacted to Hoskins' charitable nature on social media.

"It doesn’t get any more Philadelphia than this," one fan replied.

"Put this woman in the Hall of Fame!" another replied.

"I’d like a mural pls."

"The real MVP," another tweeted.

"Awesome stuff going down in Philadelphia. I’m a Yankees fan, been to playoff games in Bronx and that hasn’t or never will happen there."

"Phillies were never losing."

"Players wives buying beers for fans >."

"World Series hero," a Phillies reporter said.

"This is peak Philly," tweeted Jared Carrabis.

"Standing ovation for Jayme Hoskins," tweeted Glen Macnow.

Rhys got himself a good one.