Basketball Expert Gives Honest Assessment Of Bronny James

Bronny James plays in a high school game as LeBron James looks on.COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, is a top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

The four-star combo guard is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound prospect out of Sierra Canyon in Southern California. He’s currently ranked the No. 28 player in the 2023 class by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings and the No. 5 player at his position.

Rashad Phillips, an NBA and college basketball evaluation specialist, recently gave a scouting report of Bronny James’ game.

“I’ve been asked to breakdown Bronny’s game: He’s is a 6’4 combo guard with excellent defensive instincts and upper body strength. He excels in open court and also has a good feel on offense. He’s a streaky but confident shooter. He’s actually good. Well done LeBron,” he tweeted.

“Bronny James has tremendous defensive timing, strength, and awareness. His jump shot mechanics looks good from the rotation of the ball to his release point. Powerful upper body for a 6’4 kid and quick feet. The kid can play.”

LeBron appreciated the scouting report of his son.

It will be interesting to see where Bronny James ends up.

There are several notable schools getting mentioned in the recruiting process, though it’s possible Bronny James could attempt to go straight from high school to the NBA.

LeBron has said it’s a dream of his to play alongside his son in the league.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.