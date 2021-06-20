Basketball Expert Gives Honest Assessment Of Bronny James

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, is a top prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

The four-star combo guard is a 6-foot-2, 165-pound prospect out of Sierra Canyon in Southern California. He’s currently ranked the No. 28 player in the 2023 class by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings and the No. 5 player at his position.

Rashad Phillips, an NBA and college basketball evaluation specialist, recently gave a scouting report of Bronny James’ game.

“I’ve been asked to breakdown Bronny’s game: He’s is a 6’4 combo guard with excellent defensive instincts and upper body strength. He excels in open court and also has a good feel on offense. He’s a streaky but confident shooter. He’s actually good. Well done LeBron,” he tweeted.

“Bronny James has tremendous defensive timing, strength, and awareness. His jump shot mechanics looks good from the rotation of the ball to his release point. Powerful upper body for a 6’4 kid and quick feet. The kid can play.”

I’ve been asked to breakdown Bronny’s game: He’s is a 6’4 combo guard with excellent defensive instincts and upper body strength. He excels in open court and also has a good feel on offense. He’s a streaky but confident shooter. He’s actually good. Well done @KingJames #Yoda pic.twitter.com/PCckKb1nu6 — Rashad Phillips (@RP3natural) June 19, 2021

LeBron appreciated the scouting report of his son.

Appreciate it #Yoda. We just over here just working and preaching how to play the game the RIGHT way! 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2021

It will be interesting to see where Bronny James ends up.

There are several notable schools getting mentioned in the recruiting process, though it’s possible Bronny James could attempt to go straight from high school to the NBA.

LeBron has said it’s a dream of his to play alongside his son in the league.