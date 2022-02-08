Basketball Fans Pay Tribute To Legendary Coach Steve Smith

Legendary Oak Hill Academy boys basketball coach Steve Smith announced his retirement Tuesday, effective at the end of the season.

The 66-year-old Smith has been the head coach at the Mouth of Wilson (Va.) powerhouse since 1985 and has compiled an 1,225-98 record. Smith has led Oak Hill to nine national championships and finished ranked second in the nation seven other times.

Over 30 of Smith’s former players have gone on to play in the NBA, including Carmelo Anthony, Brandon Jennings, Kevin Durant, Ron Mercer, Josh Smith, Stephen Jackson, Jerry Stackhouse and Rod Strickland.

After Smith revealed his pending retirement on Tuesday, tributes poured in from basketball aficionados and casual fans alike.

Once his run at Oak Hill officially ends, Smith told Forbes’ Adam Zagoria that he wants to spend time with his family and on the golf course, but wouldn’t rule out working in basketball in some capacity.

“I don’t want a 9-5 job, I want to do what I want to do when I want to do it and if can find something that will let me do that, I might do that,” Smith told Zagoria.

“I’m not saying I wouldn’t do anything. I’m not going to coach anymore but I wouldn’t be opposed to doing something in basketball if the right situation came up.”