The Basketball World Is Celebrating Bronny James Today

In October of 2004, LeBron James was gearing up for his second NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But more importantly, he also welcomed his first-born son, LeBron James Jr., into the world.

Now countless accolades and four NBA championships later for James Sr., Bronny is 17 years old.

The basketball world took to Twitter on Wednesday to wish the “Young King” a happy birthday.

Bronny is in the midst of his junior season with Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California. As an athletic, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs combo guard, the eldest of LeBron’s three children is currently ranked as the No. 27 overall and No. 4 player at his position in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. The four-star talent has garnered interest from some of the top programs in the nation, including Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.

LeBron took to Instagram earlier today to wish his son a happy birthday as well.

“They is insane man!!! 17!! 17!! What In the hell is going on. How are you 17?? My baby boy! Ight enough of soft [s—] Proud of you Young [King] Watching you grow into the young man you are today makes me so happy and proud! Love you kid! Keep going up above and beyond! I’m right here guiding and watching!” the Los Angeles Lakers superstar wrote.

Growing up in the shadow of one of the greatest basketball players of all time must be difficult, but it looks as though the Young King has an excellent support system at his side.

Happy birthday Bronny!