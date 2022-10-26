Basketball World Celebrating Legendary Coach Bobby Knight

October 25, 2022 marks the 82nd birthday of legendary college basketball head coach Bobby Knight.

The sports world took to Twitter to celebrate Knight's big day.

"Wishing Coach Knight the happiest of birthdays!" one fan wrote.

"Happy Birthday to one of the best college basketball coaches of all time," another said.



"Happy 82nd birthday to Coach Bob Knight, whose ideas on the game and teaching ability equipped a generation of coaches to succeed in our profession," another added.

Knight is widely considered one of the best college basketball coaches of all time. He's most well known for his 29-year stint with the Indiana Hoosiers where he claimed three National Championships, 11 Big Ten conference titles and five Big Ten Coach of the Year awards. He also helped the Indiana program become one of the four programs to notch an undefeated season, going 32-0 in 1975-76.

In 2008, Knight finished his career with 902 career wins. He currently sits at No. 6 on the all-time head coaching wins list.

Happy birthday Coach Knight!