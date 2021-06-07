Basketball World Paying Tribute To Allen Iverson Today

Today, NBA legend Allen Iverson turns 46 years old. And by looking at fan reactions on social media, the basketball world has nothing but respect for “The Answer.”

Iverson earned every bit of this respect through his 17-year NBA career — logging 11 All-Star selections, four scoring champion titles and one league MVP trophy (2001). In 2016, the former No. 1 overall pick/rookie of the year was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

As one of the most dynamic scorers and intriguing personalities in league history, Iverson solidified himself as an all-time basketball icon.

Countless fans took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate the Philadelphia 76ers legend.

HBD ALLEN IVERSON aka The Answer aka Bubba Chuck, arguably the greatest “pound-for-pound” player ever! ◾️ 1st Pick

◾️ Rookie Of The Year

◾️ NBA MVP

◾️ 11 x All-Star

◾️ 4 x Scoring Champion

◾️ 3 x Steals Leader

◾️ Hall Of Fame

◾️ Icon pic.twitter.com/ulKr4KpN1I — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 7, 2021

Allen Iverson is the reason what I use to cut my socks and make an arm sleeve. Happy birthday to the GOAT @alleniverson Changed the game ✊🏽 — Deuce (@DeuceThomas) June 7, 2021

20 years ago today, Allen Iverson gave us this iconic moment in the NBA Finals: pic.twitter.com/l7zZB7q8Z1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 6, 2021

Join us in wishing a Happy 46th Birthday to 11x #NBAAllStar, 4x NBA scoring champ, 2000-01 NBA MVP & @Hoophall inductee Allen Iverson! #NBABDAY pic.twitter.com/sVWAUBgRFS — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 7, 2021

Happy birthday to Allen Iverson! “I wasn’t a point guard, I was a killer.” 🗣 pic.twitter.com/NXOK4ciHAy — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) June 7, 2021

🗣Number 3 on our roster, number 1 in our hearts

Happy birthday bubba🥳🥳 @alleniverson pic.twitter.com/9djDf0tpKU — angela🌼 (@ang_JUNTA) June 7, 2021

Allen Iverson: NBA style innovator pic.twitter.com/fr30ujM0pt — GQ Sports (@GQSports) June 7, 2021

Happy Birthday Allen Iverson🔥 Watching highlights for The Answer never gets old🎥pic.twitter.com/UKywcUenvA — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 7, 2021

Allen Iverson meant so much more to this city than his numbers or records. He was an icon that was also a vulnerable human. Pound for pound 🐐 https://t.co/Ihr95Qy8kT — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) June 7, 2021

After gaining prominence as a superstar player for the Georgetown Hoyas, Iverson was selected by the Sixers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft. From there, he went on to play 12 seasons in Philadelphia before heading to Denver in 2006-07. After playing three seasons with the Nuggets, the superstar PG bounced around the league — spending time with Detroit and Memphis before ultimately returning to Philly to retire from the NBA in 2010.

While he never claimed an NBA title, Iverson will forever be remembered as an electric individual talent.

Happy birthday AI!