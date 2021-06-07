The Spun

Basketball World Paying Tribute To Allen Iverson Today

Allen Iverson gesturing toward the crowd.PHILADELPHIA - APRIL 16: Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers gestures to hear cheers from the crowd during the NBA game against the Washington Wizards at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Today, NBA legend Allen Iverson turns 46 years old. And by looking at fan reactions on social media, the basketball world has nothing but respect for “The Answer.”

Iverson earned every bit of this respect through his 17-year NBA career — logging 11 All-Star selections, four scoring champion titles and one league MVP trophy (2001). In 2016, the former No. 1 overall pick/rookie of the year was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

As one of the most dynamic scorers and intriguing personalities in league history, Iverson solidified himself as an all-time basketball icon.

Countless fans took to Twitter on Monday to celebrate the Philadelphia 76ers legend.

After gaining prominence as a superstar player for the Georgetown Hoyas, Iverson was selected by the Sixers with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft. From there, he went on to play 12 seasons in Philadelphia before heading to Denver in 2006-07. After playing three seasons with the Nuggets, the superstar PG bounced around the league — spending time with Detroit and Memphis before ultimately returning to Philly to retire from the NBA in 2010.

While he never claimed an NBA title, Iverson will forever be remembered as an electric individual talent.

Happy birthday AI!


