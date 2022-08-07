Basketball World Paying Tribute To Sue Bird On Sunday

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - MAY 15: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm smiles while taking the court to accept her championship ring from the the 2020 WNBA season before the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Angel of the Winds Arena on May 15, 2021 in Everett, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

After nearly two decades in Seattle, WNBA legend Sue Bird will play her final regular season home game in front of the Storm faithful on Sunday.

With playoff positioning on the line, Bird will attempt to put her team in position to capture a fifth league title to match her five Olympic gold medals.

The 41-year-old got an incredible introduction ahead of tip-off against the Aces.

The basketball world gave Bird her flowers across social media.

"Sue Bird is the greatest pro athlete in Seattle sports history. Period," said Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

"She's the WNBA's all-time assists leader for a reason," SportsCenter tweeted.

"Mayor Bruce Harrell has officially declared today Sue Bird Day in the city of Seattle!" the Storm shared. "We're so proud that you've called this city home for 21 years!"

"Ok who is cutting onions," asked TOGETHXR.

"Shoutout to the GOAT!" said the Seattle Kraken. "Thank you for everything you’ve done for Seattle both on and off the court, [Sue Bird]!"

What an amazing 19 seasons for Sue Bird in Seattle. A career that won't soon be forgotten!