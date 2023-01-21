Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas

LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 14: An overall view of gameplay during a game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos at Allen Fieldhouse on November 14, 2014 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row.

After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an 83-60 final score. Heading into today's game, TCU had lost three of its last four contests.

The basketball world took to Twitter to react to this two-game skid for Bill Self's Kansas squad.

"Just unrank everybody," one fan joked.

"Wow!! Never thought Kansas would lose by that much at home," another said.

"Seems like Horned Frogs came in pissed off after losing to West Virginia earlier in the week," another added.

This upset perpetuates the idea that this college basketball season has more parity than any other in recent memory. No team seems able to hold their spot near the top of the rankings.

The Jayhawks will no doubt take a significant drop in next week's AP Poll.