Basketball World Reacts To Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba Fight

DENVER, CO - MARCH 22: Austin Rivers (25) of the Denver Nuggets walks back to the offensive end after a timeout agains the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter of Denver's 127-115 win on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

There was a big scuffle in the NBA on Friday night, just one night after Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell got into it.

This time, it was Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba getting into a pushing and shoving match. Late in the third quarter, Rivers and Bomba were going at it and it led to a few other players getting involved.

In total, five players were ejected from the Magic-Timberwolves game and they all could face discipline from the NBA.

Here's a look at the video:

Right after this was posted, NBA fans flocked to Twitter to react to it.

"YES!!! Give me more of this... and I'll start to watch!" another tweet read.

The Magic went on to win this game by seven, 127-120 to improve to 21-32 overall. The Timberwolves are now 28-27 overall.

It remains to be seen when discipline from the league will be dished out.