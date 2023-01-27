Basketball World Reacts To Brevin Galloway's Graphic Inury Update

CLEMSON, SC - DECEMBER 30: Clemson Tigers guard Brevin Galloway (11) during a college basketball game between the N.C. State Wolfpack and the Clemson Tigers on December 30, 2022, at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Brevin Galloway has had quite the Thursday.

Galloway, who plays for the Clemson men's basketball team, had to be rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he woke up from a nap and saw his testicles were "exploded."

Galloway said in a recent video that he had to have surgery three hours later and that his genitals are now reduced to a normal size.

The sports world had all kinds of reactions to this viral video.

"I promise this video is worth 44 seconds of your time," another tweet read.

"This has to be immediately entered into the ACC HOF," another tweet read.

Galloway was likely on some anesthesia while making this video, but that doesn't make the injury any less scary.

Hopefully, he's able to make a full recovery as Clemson is one of the best teams in the ACC this year. The Tigers are currently the No. 24 team in the latest AP poll.