Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Huge Dunk Monday

Bronny James is touring Europe playing exhibition games with his Sierra Canyon teammates, and the rising senior is turning heads in the process.

During today's game against the Under-18 French select team, James went coast-to-coast and threw down an eye-opening dunk over a defender.

Even though he was dribbling with his left hand, Bronny went up with the ball in his inside (right) hand to dunk on the unsuspecting young Frenchmen.

The viral highlight sparked reaction from all over the basketball world, including from LeBron himself.

Bronny is a four-star prospect and the No. 43 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

He has interest from a variety of major programs, but no official offers yet. As his senior year gets underway, expect a lot more speculation about what Bronny's future hoops plans are.

Especially if he keeps making plays like the one he did this afternoon.