Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprise School

We haven't heard much about Bronny James' recruitment in recent months, but a surprise school is reportedly entering the mix for the four-star 2023 guard.

According to a report from Adam Zagoria, Rutgers is making a play for the son of the legendary NBA star.

"One school making an unexpected push to recruit James is Rutgers, a basketball striver. As far-fetched as it might seem, Rutgers is hoping Coach Steve Pikiell’s strong record of development — turning lightly regarded recruits such as Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr. and Myles Johnson into decorated Big Ten players — carries some appeal to James," the Times reports.

While some are skeptical, Rutgers has had some notable recruiting success as of late, and the Scarlet Knights have become an NCAA Tournament-level program.

Bronny James has also been linked to schools like Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Texas, UCLA, Ohio State and Tennessee, among others.

Where do you see him ending up?