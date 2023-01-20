Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Top 3 Schools

Bronny James is reportedly down to three finalists for his college decision.

The heir to The King has narrowed his options down to Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times.

The basketball world took to Twitter to react to this report.

"All make sense. If he truly feel he’s a one and done I go with USC. Two or more it’s Oregon. OSU is only if with the other two he’s not guaranteed to start right away," one fan wrote.

"Not sure if Ohio State or USC is the favorite, but I think he’d kill in the Pac-12," another added.

"For some reason i see him going to Oregon lol gotta step out of pops shadow somehow," another said.

Bronny, a senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. His stock has been steadily rising throughout his high school career, and his college decision is understandably a huge deal around the hoops world.

The eldest son of LeBron James will no doubt bring a great deal of hype wherever he goes.

Where do you think Bronny should commit?