Basketball World Reacts To Candace Parker Announcement

WNBA star Candace Parker has signed a new deal with the Las Vegas Aces.

The 16th-year forward will join an absolutely-stacked Aces roster this coming season. The reigning WNBA champions already have 2022 MVP/DPOY A'ja Wilson on the roster, along with Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray.

Parker announced her decision with a post on Instagram.

After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives.



I’m forever appreciative of everyone in Chicago - our fans, teammates, coaches, and ownership. But more than the past two seasons, I’m thankful to the city that raised me, the childhood friends I still have to this day, the teachers I still am learning from, and the moments in time that will forever be in my heart.



While Chicago will always be my home, my family’s home is on the west coast.



To play for a championship close to home is the perfect situation for us. I’m looking forward to continuing the journey this summer in Las Vegas

The basketball world took to Twitter to react to this blockbuster move.

"Candace Parker going to the Las Vegas Aces? Wow. Even the peak Warriors are jealous of that super team," one fan wrote.

"Man @Candace_Parker going to @LVAces my Gawd that’s unfair I’m getting to some of them runs," ESPN analyst Marcus Spears added.

"Candace Parker to the Aces is a game changer for the WNBA. The Mystics need to go ahead and get Stewie so they can keep up," another said.

With this addition, the Aces should be by far the odds favorite to defend their title this coming season.