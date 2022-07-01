Basketball World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony, Knicks Rumor

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 19: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks walks off the court late in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on February 19, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-98. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

At 38 years old and turning 39 next season, Carmelo Anthony may only have one more year of basketball left in him. But there's a rumor that he wants to spend that final season with the team he was once the face of.

On Friday, Ian Begley of SNY suggested that the New York Knicks could be a potential destination. He said that while he hasn't heard that it's a possibility yet, he hasn't heard that it hasn't either.

"If Carmelo wanted to come back and have his final year in the NBA here [with the Knicks], that was on the table, and I haven't heard anything about it being off the table," Begley said.

The basketball world seems pretty mixed on whether this is good or bad. On one hand, 'Melo is clearly passed his prime and may not contribute much to the team. On the other hand, it'd be great for the memes:

The 2021-22 season was Carmelo Anthony's worst season of his career. He had 13.3 point, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 69 games for the Lakers last season.

Melo wasn't really much better in his previous four years with the Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets either.

A reunion with the Knicks seems like the furthest thing from a reality right now.

Will Carmelo Anthony play one more season in New York?