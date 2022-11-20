Basketball World Reacts To Disturbing Rape Arrest Sunday

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 27: A Wilson brand NBA basketball is pictured during the first quarter of the game between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks at Little Caesars Arena on March 27, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

A former Syracuse basketball player who now works as a trainer for NBA players has been arrested in Rhode Island on rape and drugging charges.

According to Syracuse.com, former Orange walk-on Rob McClanaghan was arrested on Friday in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. A warrant for his arrest had been issued on Thursday in Boston Municipal Court for crimes taking place in Boston.

"The incident allegedly took place in a Boston hotel. The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office issued the warrant after investigating the incident," Mike Waters of Syracuse.com wrote.

McClanaghan is due for arraignment on Monday at the Third District Court in Rhode Island’s Kent County. He will be charged as a fugitive from justice.

McClanaghan is a popular trainer in the NBA with some of the league's biggest stars among his clients. Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Kevin Love rank among his most notable, with Love being the godfather to McClanaghan's son.

Basketball fans are stunned by the revelation. Some are curious why this isn't a bigger story though:

Rob McClanaghan was a three-year walk-on at Syracuse who didn't play much in college. But he parlayed his knowledge of the game into a successful career as a trainer.

We'll share more details as they become available.