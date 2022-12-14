Basketball World Reacts To Draymond Green Getting Fan Kicked Out

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after Jonathan Kuminga #00 slam dunked over Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on December 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

During Tuesday night's blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Warriors forward Draymond Green got a fan kicked out of Fiserv Forum.

Green was seen jawing with the fan behind the basket while Giannis Antetokounmpo shot free throws during the third quarter. A few moments later, he alerted the officials who got the fan tossed by arena security.

The basketball world took to Twitter to react to this move from Draymond.

"Good. Don't even like Draymond, but don't get why these fans think they can chirp," one fan wrote.

"I swear Draymond is the biggest crybaby in the NBA," another said.

"Some of the bullies get bullied," another added.

"Draymond talks more trash than anyone in the league and then has fans kicked out of the league. Soft," another wrote.

It's still unknown what the fan said to Draymond — but clearly it wasn't well received.