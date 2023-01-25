Basketball World Reacts To Emoni Bates' Performance Tonight

Emoni Bates just put together one of the greatest halves in recent college basketball memory.

The former Memphis transfer scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan to close out the first half of tonight's matchup against Toledo.

Bates' outscored the rest of his Eastern Michigan teammates 29-6. He knocked down seven three-point shots en route to this historic half.

The hometown hero went 10-14 from the field and 7-9 from behind the arc.

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this ridiculous performance.

"Emoni Bates may have just had one the best halfs in College Basketball history…" one fan wrote.

"Stop playing with my boy top !!.. still a lotto pick," another said.

"Man, Penny fumbled the bag!! Emoni Bates just needed guidance & time to develop & got none of that from Hardaway!!" another added.

Bates initially committed to Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers as the No. 1-ranked small forward in the 2021 class. But after just one season with the program, he elected to return to his hometown school and play for Eastern Michigan.

Bates is averaging 19.3 points per game, but the Eagles are just 4-15 on the season so far.