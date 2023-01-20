Basketball World Reacts To Gonzaga's Epic Streak Ending

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 23: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on during their game against the Baylor Bears in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There have been a ton of upsets in college basketball this season, but few can match the historic one that took place at McCarthey Athletic Center last night.

On Thursday, No. 6 Gonzaga was stunned at home by unranked Loyola Marymount in a 68-67 defeat. The loss was their first in West Coast Conference play since last February.

More importantly, the loss by Gonzaga was their first home loss in five years. The last team other than the Bulldogs to get a win at McCarthey Athletic Center was Saint Mary's on January 18, 2018. That run lasted for an incredible 76 home games.

The college basketball world was simply stunned by the outcome and the ending itself, which saw two Gonzaga shots fall short:

For Gonzaga, the loss will most likely wind up being only a minor stumbling block for them. They're currently 16-4 but have won the regular season title for 10 years in a row and sit only one game behind Saint Mary's.

As for Loyola Marymount, their performance last night could be a sign that they've finally turned the corner. At 14-7, they've already exceeded their win total from each of the first two seasons under head coach Stan Johnson.

An at-large bid or at least a trip to one of the other postseason tournaments could be in the cards if they've got a few more big games in them this season.

Was this the biggest upset of 2023?