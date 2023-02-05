Basketball World Reacts To Indiana's Court Storming Decision

BLOOMINGTON, IN - JANUARY 14: A rack of balls at the Indiana Hoosiers games against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Assembly Hall on January 14, 2019 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The home fans in Bloomington rushed the court at Assembly Hall after Indiana's upset win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday night.

While taking down the top-ranked team in the nation is certainly a big deal, some are questioning whether or not the Hoosier fans should have rushed the court — considering their team is ranked No. 19.

"What a joke," one fan wrote.

"Little Brother Energy," another said.

"Personally, i think you should always storm the court when beating the #1 team in the nation," another added.

The final score at Assembly Hall read 79-74 in favor of the Hoosiers. Star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis finished the game with 25 points and seven rebounds, countering the 33 points scored by Purdue center Zach Edey.

Indiana is now 16-7 on the season.

What do you think about the decision to storm the court?