Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky-Alabama Blowout

Things are getting ugly for the Wildcats in Tuscaloosa.

Kentucky came into Saturday's game against Alabama winners of its last two. But with just under eight minutes to go in the second half, John Calipari's squad finds itself down nearly 30 to the seventh-ranked Tide.

The basketball world reacted to ugly blowout taking place in Coleman Coliseum.

"This isn't an NCAA Tournament team. This isn't Kentucky basketball," said GoBigBlueCountry.com's Shawn Smith.

"It goes without saying that Kentucky basketball should never be in this position," tweeted Rivals' Justin Rowland. "Calipari has overseen a tremendous decline. But the AD should have never enshrined this 100% false idea that one man was ever bigger than the program in a contract that takes away your control."

"Hard to believe Kentucky’s football offense is this close to their basketball offense," a fan commented.

"Kentucky basketball used to live for these moments to go into opposing environments like this and win. This team just shrinks in the moment."

A tough watch for fans of Big Blue.