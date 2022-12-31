Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky vs. Louisville Result

LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Rupp Arena on November 14, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Can the 2022 season go any worse for the Louisville Cardinals? On Saturday, No. 19 Kentucky routed the Cards 86-63, sending them to 2-12 on the year.

The college basketball world reacted to Kentucky's 23-point win over their in-state rival on the last day of the 2022 calendar.

"FINAL: Kentucky 86, Louisville 63 ... 2 Things," said Jeff Goodman. "1) Louisville fell to 2-12. 2) The spread was 23.5."

"Kentucky beat Louisville by 23 and only went 4 of 13 from three. A truly shameful defensive, rebounding effort in the biggest game of the year," a local radio host tweeted. "You can ask for patience all you want but you can't have a team that shows nothing. This was nothing in the game that's everything."

"Congrats to Kentucky on their first men's basketball victory over Louisville since before the start of the pandemic. Gotta admit, there's a part of me that finds this refreshing. The rivalry was definitely growing a bit stale," commented Mike Rutherford.

"Depending on when you bet it, Kentucky was either a 22.5 or 23.5 point favorite," noted Matt Jones. "They won by 23. That last Louisville basket broke some hearts."

Tough times for the folks in Cardinal Red.