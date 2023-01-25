Basketball World Reacts To LeBron James' Latest Historic Moment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his basket and LA Clippers foul during a 112-103 Lakers win at Staples Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Just several games away from becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, LeBron James added to his legend with a historic 46-point performance vs. the Clippers on Tuesday night.

The King's scoring display, albeit in a loss, means that LeBron has now become the first player in NBA history to score 40+ points against every against all 30 franchises.

The basketball world reacted to James' latest feat on Twitter.

"As of tonight, LeBron James has dropped 40 points against all 30 NBA teams… First player in history," shared NBA University. "Unbelievable achievement In longevity and dominance."

"Saying LeBron is putting in work tonight, having 40+ pts against every franchise in the NBA, which is historically remarkable regardless of your fandom, BUT some losers quickly wanting to point out 'but still losing,' tells u all u need to know abt how miserably some are wired," said ESPN's Louis Riddick.

"LEBRON JAMES HAS OFFICIALLY SCORED 40+ POINTS VS EVERY NBA FRANCHISE! APPRECIATE THE GREATNESS [WHILE] IT'S STILL HERE."

"LeBron became the only player in NBA history with 40+ points vs. EVERY team," tweeted The Sporting News. "Here's a look at his career high against all 30 franchises."

Salute to the King.