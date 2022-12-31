Basketball World Reacts To LeBron James' Performance On 38th Birthday

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Amway Center on December 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Mama there goes that man.

LeBron James showed out on his 38th birthday with a generational performance, posting 47, 10 and 9 in a much-needed win for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

The King was the talk of NBA Twitter on his born day. With tons of current and former players celebrating his age-defying stat-line.

"Masterful 47 I just watched, Lebron James. Masterful…GGz," tweeted Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

"Happy 38th birthday King James. That’s how you celebrate it!! Big time game and big time win!" commented Pau Gasol.

"Happy MF birthday [LeBron James]! You musta Uber Eats that combination plate from Magic City? Because we know you ain’t go 47 piece lemon pepper,10 and 9? That’s how you celebrate another year around the sun!" tweeted Kendrick Perkins. "Carry on…"

"LeBron getting the same 30 point triple doubles at 38 as he did at 18 is some crazy ish. Redefining Father Time," said Kevin Garnett.

"LeBron James put on a show for his birthday scoring 47 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists in the Lakers 130-121 victory over the Hawks!" Laker great Magic Johnson chimed-in.

A special night in Hotlanta.