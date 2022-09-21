Basketball World Reacts To Player's Tragic Death At 22
Earlier this week, the college basketball world received some heartbreaking news when a former player passed away.
Jalen Hill, a former standout on the UCLA Bruins basketball team, passed away recently according to a statement from his family. He was just 22 years old.
"We know Jalen has played a part in the lives of so many people," his family wrote in the Instagram post. "We also acknowledge the role that so many of you have played in his. As we try to navigate this devastating time in our lives, we ask that you please give us time to grieve."
Fans are heartbroken for his family.
"Absolutely heartbreaking. A great young man gone way too soon," one person said.
"Beyond sad for the young man and his family and friends. I hope the UCLA team honors Jalen Hill with a patch on the jersey and use him as motivation/inspiration to win the natty this season," another fan said.
"RIP. A true Bruin but even more importantly, a great person