Basketball World Reacts To Skylar Diggins-Smith, Diana Taurasi Incident

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 31: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against the Chicago Sky during the second half of the WNBA game at the Footprint Center on August 31, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 103-83. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

During the Phoenix Mercury's loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday night, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi had to be separated on the bench.

It was very evident that something was said on the sidelines between Diggins-Smith and Taurasi. At one point, they were visibly yelling at each other.

Fans quickly pointed out that Diggins-Smith was shaking her leg before she reached her breaking point.

The basketball world is understandably curious as to what sparked this altercation.

Some people loved the passion that was on display between Diggins-Smith and Taurasi.

Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard addressed this sideline altercation in her postgame press conference.

“People play sports with a lot of passion,” Nygaard said. “We’re not the first team to have any arguments or disagreements on the bench. We’ve seen it throughout the NBA this season and other leagues. The players, they play hard, they play with passion and this is their lives. This is a game that they love, and you know, there’s a lot going on. Our team has even more going on with the BG [Brittney Griner] situation, too. That isn’t something that goes away for us. So yeah, I could call it passion.

The Mercury will be back in action on Thursday night against the Dallas Wings.