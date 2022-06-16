Basketball World Reacts To Sue Bird's Big Announcement

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - MAY 15: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm smiles while taking the court to accept her championship ring from the the 2020 WNBA season before the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Angel of the Winds Arena on May 15, 2021 in Everett, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Coming into the 2022 WNBA season, there was a lot of chatter about whether or not this would be Sue Bird's last dance. On Thursday morning, she finally addressed all the speculation.

Bird has revealed that this season will be her last in the WNBA.

"I’ve decided this will be my final year," Bird announced on Twitter. "I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first."

Unsurprisingly, the basketball world is honoring Bird this Thursday.

"Favorite player ever," Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press said.

"Start building the state," Chris Daniels of King 5 News tweeted.

"Honored I got to see Sue live in Seattle a few weeks ago," Anya Packer wrote. "One of the greatest advocates and role models in this game, truly inspired by her long time work to make basketball better."

Bird will walk away from the hardwood as one of the most accomplished players ever.

Over the course of her career, Bird has won four WNBA titles, made the All-Star team a whopping 12 times, and set a league record for the most assists.

Basketball fans, don't take a single moment from Sue's final season for granted.