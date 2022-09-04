Basketball World Reacts To Sue Bird's Clutch Playoff Shot

EVERETT, WASHINGTON - MAY 15: Sue Bird #10 of the Seattle Storm smiles while taking the court to accept her championship ring from the 2020 WNBA season before the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Angel of the Winds Arena on May 15, 2021 in Everett, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Sue Bird isn't going out with a whimper.

The retiring WNBA legend added another timely shot to her extensive career portfolio during Sunday's semifinal playoff clash between the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces.

After A'ja Wilson put the Aces ahead with 2.9 seconds, Bird responded by draining a go-ahead three.

The shot momentarily looked to give the Storm a pivotal Game 3 win, but Jackie Young answered with a game-tying layup at the end of regulation.

Stephen A. Smith and Natasha Cloud were among the many viewers enthralled by the 41-year-old's huge bucket.

Unfortunately for Bird and the Storm, they couldn't solidify a storybook finish in Seattle. The Aces dominated overtime to earn a 110-98 victory.

Bird finished with 17 points and eight assists in 43 minutes, but Wilson powered the Aces to a pivotal win with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Now up 2-1, Las Vegas can end Bird's career and close the best-of-five series on Tuesday night. ESPN2 will televise Game 4 of the semifinals series at 10 p.m. ET.