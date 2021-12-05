Basketball World Reacts To The Bryce James Video

Bronny James isn’t the only child of LeBron James worth hyping for his basketball future.

While Bronny James has received most of the attention as of late, LeBron James’ youngest son, Bryce James, might be on the verge of blowing up, too.

Earlier this week, a video of Bryce James dunking for the first time went viral on social media.

“Bryce James first ever dunk!! In front of LeBron too!” Ballislife tweeted.

Bryce James first ever dunk!! In front of LeBron too! @KingJames pic.twitter.com/ohBiGrGhXJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 3, 2021

That is pretty impressive.

LeBron James took to social media to react.

“Them genes kicking in,” one fan tweeted.

“Can we go ahead an offer the scholarship? Just to get ahead of the pack,” another fan tweeted.

“Bryce gone be nicer than Bronny,” another fan predicted.

“Damn this man really might have help produce two future lottery picks,” another fan speculated on social media.

There’s a long way to go when it comes to talking about the NBA Draft Lottery, but it’s certainly an impressive dunk.