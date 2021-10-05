Basketball World Reacts To The ‘Donda Academy’ News

Earlier this week, new broke that Kanye West’s new prep school finally landed a few big names.

Just a few weeks ago, fans learned the star rapper would open a tuition-free private school in Southern California. Dubbed “Donda Academy,” the school is already making an impact on the basketball world.

On Tuesday afternoon, four-star recruit Jalen Hooks, Indiana’s No. 3 ranked player in the 2023 class, announced his transfer to Kanye’s school. But that’s not all.

Just a few hours earlier, Jahki Howard, also announced his decision to transfer to the “Donda Academy.” With all of this talent leaving for the new school, fans are thinking the new enterprise has to be legit.

A few fans are hypothesizing about who the team’s coach will be.

“I wonder who’s gonna be coaching at Donda Academy. Gotta be someone legit for all these top player to be heading there,” one fan said.

Recruiting insider Jake Weingarten doesn’t expect the transfers to end any time soon.

“Five-star sophomore Jakhi Howard is transferring to Donda Academy in California, a source told @Stockrisers,” he said. “The list of prospects on this program’s radar continues to grow, i’d expect more names to come out soon.”

The high school basketball world just got a little bit more interesting.