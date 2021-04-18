Brad Stevens was the moonshot candidate for Indiana basketball, after the program fired Archie Miller. It didn’t land him, but based on a new report, you can’t blame the Hoosiers for the effort.

Ahead of today’s intense Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors game on ABC, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a serious bomb. Indiana was reportedly prepared to make an offer that would have made Stevens the highest paid coach in college hoops by a fair margin.

“I was told that Indiana was prepared to offer him seven years, $70 million,” Woj said on ABC tonight, ahead of the Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors. “But he did not entertain it. Leaving the Boston Celtics for a college job, it doesn’t make sense. He’s in that high-six-, low-seven-million-dollar-year range anyway.”

Indiana wound up hiring alumnus and longtime NBA coach Mike Woodson. The reported offer to Brad Stevens got plenty of attention though.

LETS. GO!!! Per @wojespn, Indiana offered – or was ready to offer – Brad Stevens 7 years and $70 million to come be their head coach. Say what you want about IU, can't say they didn't go after their man…. in a big way #Respect 👊👊pic.twitter.com/dlxbB6lEwe — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 18, 2021

Woj just said on NBA Countdown that Indiana offered Brad Stevens 7 years/$70 million contract and he turned it down pic.twitter.com/WkZAemKsQv — Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) April 18, 2021

Brad Stevens turned down $70 million cuz Tatum and Brown are a generational duo for the next 5 years??? — Ahmed🇸🇴/Invincible the best show out (@big_business_) April 18, 2021

This pisses me off. NCAA brass and universities have no money to players….allegedly…..but Indiana is willing to fork down $70 MILLION DOLLARS for Brad Stevens. 😡😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/vO2a5u2otk — Albert Bernestine (@combatpromo) April 18, 2021

In late March I had reported Indiana offered Brad Stevens a 10-year, $67M deal. As ESPN reported today, was actually a 7-year, $70M deal instead. Conclusion: Indiana made an offer to see how Brad would react and the reaction was rejection. — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) April 18, 2021

Stevens thrived at Butler before taking the Celtics job and making the jump to the NBA. He’s an Indiana native, and the importance of that program to those in the state is no secret.

At the same time, the Boston Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. As Woj said, he’s already very well compensated. He has an incredible, young combination of stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

With three conference finals appearances in four years, he’s knocked on the door of playing for an NBA title as well, though there is still plenty of work to be done.