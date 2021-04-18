The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Woj’s Report About Indiana’s Offer To Brad Stevens

Brad Stevens crossing his arms.BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 11: Head coach Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics looks on during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on February 11, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Brad Stevens was the moonshot candidate for Indiana basketball, after the program fired Archie Miller. It didn’t land him, but based on a new report, you can’t blame the Hoosiers for the effort.

Ahead of today’s intense Boston Celtics-Golden State Warriors game on ABC, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a serious bomb. Indiana was reportedly prepared to make an offer that would have made Stevens the highest paid coach in college hoops by a fair margin.

“I was told that Indiana was prepared to offer him seven years, $70 million,” Woj said on ABC tonight, ahead of the Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors. “But he did not entertain it. Leaving the Boston Celtics for a college job, it doesn’t make sense. He’s in that high-six-, low-seven-million-dollar-year range anyway.”

Indiana wound up hiring alumnus and longtime NBA coach Mike Woodson. The reported offer to Brad Stevens got plenty of attention though.

Stevens thrived at Butler before taking the Celtics job and making the jump to the NBA. He’s an Indiana native, and the importance of that program to those in the state is no secret.

At the same time, the Boston Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. As Woj said, he’s already very well compensated. He has an incredible, young combination of stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

With three conference finals appearances in four years, he’s knocked on the door of playing for an NBA title as well, though there is still plenty of work to be done.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.