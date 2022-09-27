Baylor Coach On Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Chicago Sky during Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images) Michael Gonzales/Getty Images

The Brittney Griner situation has been a hot topic of debate in this country for the last several months.

After all, she's a U.S. citizen being held captive in a foreign country and usually, that means the administration should be doing everything in its power to bring her home.

However, some people don't share that same sentiment and think that she should just stay in Russia until her prison sentence is complete.

Baylor women's basketball head coach Nicki Collen was asked for her take on the situation and thinks that Griner should come home ASAP.

"I think there's a lot of arguments in play. I think what isn't in play in my mind is that we should be doing everything in our power to get Brittney home," Collen said.

Sports fans are on Collen's side after this quote was released on social media.

Griner is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence. There's currently no timeline for a potential prisoner exchange so that she can home home.