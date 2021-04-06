The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Reacts To Baylor’s National Championship

Baylor wins the NCAA Tournament.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: Davion Mitchell #45 of the Baylor Bears reacts in the second half of the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Baylor is your 2021 NCAA Tournament men’s national champion.

The Bears, the No. 1 seed out of the South Region, stunned the college basketball world with their performance in Monday night’s national championship game. Baylor jumped all over No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga from the start and did not let up.

Baylor, led by head coach Scott Drew, was simply the better team in pretty much every facet of the game. Gonzaga briefly cut the lead to single digits at various points in the contest, but the Bears were never threatened.

Gonzaga was seeking to cap its season with a win in the national championship and finish the year with an undefeated record. However, Baylor had other plans, as the Big 12 program will hoist the national title trophy this year.

Baylor was just incredible on Monday night.

While this is a great win, it’s a pretty crushing loss for Gonzaga’s program. That’s obvious, considering it’s a loss in the national title game, but this really felt like Mark Few’s year. The Bulldogs aren’t going away, but the doubts about the program’s ability to win when it matters the most will continue in the minds of some.

Gonzaga will look to go all the way in 2022, though, and the Bulldogs will have a squad capable of doing it.

Jeff Goodman already released his preseason top 25 poll and Gonzaga comes in at No. 1.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.