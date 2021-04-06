College Basketball World Reacts To Baylor’s National Championship

Baylor is your 2021 NCAA Tournament men’s national champion.

The Bears, the No. 1 seed out of the South Region, stunned the college basketball world with their performance in Monday night’s national championship game. Baylor jumped all over No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga from the start and did not let up.

Baylor, led by head coach Scott Drew, was simply the better team in pretty much every facet of the game. Gonzaga briefly cut the lead to single digits at various points in the contest, but the Bears were never threatened.

Gonzaga was seeking to cap its season with a win in the national championship and finish the year with an undefeated record. However, Baylor had other plans, as the Big 12 program will hoist the national title trophy this year.

Baylor was just incredible on Monday night.

Doesn't feel like @BaylorMBB has taken one ill-advised shot. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) April 6, 2021

The energy on this Baylor team 😤 All hustle. pic.twitter.com/FUXYo03J3v — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2021

Gonzaga beat: Kansas, West Virginia, Iowa, Virginia, USC, UCLA, Oklahoma and Creighton this season. This isn't a "Gonzaga is overrated" thing. It's a "Baylor is that damn GOOD" thing. — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) April 6, 2021

Baylor to Gonzaga tonight: pic.twitter.com/9zimk6HR3l — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 6, 2021

Baylor ain’t having that shit tonight … just gotta finish it — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 6, 2021

Baylor’s defense was spectacular. Whatever Gonzaga couldn’t do can be traced bck to what the Bears did do. Bears are the better tm tonite. #NationalChampionship — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 6, 2021

Gonzaga and the media: we’re gonna go undefeated Baylor’s defense: pic.twitter.com/TlOXGwyD2h — The Menifesto (@Menifesto) April 6, 2021

While this is a great win, it’s a pretty crushing loss for Gonzaga’s program. That’s obvious, considering it’s a loss in the national title game, but this really felt like Mark Few’s year. The Bulldogs aren’t going away, but the doubts about the program’s ability to win when it matters the most will continue in the minds of some.

Gonzaga will look to go all the way in 2022, though, and the Bulldogs will have a squad capable of doing it.

Jeff Goodman already released his preseason top 25 poll and Gonzaga comes in at No. 1.