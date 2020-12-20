Baylor QB Charlie Brewer Announces His Transfer Destination

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer announced his transfer to Utah on Sunday evening.

Brewer entered the transfer portal after the Bears struggled through a disappointing 2-7 season in 2020. The senior QB will join the Utes program as a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately upon his arrival on campus.

Brewer took to Twitter to make the announcement:

In his four years with Baylor, Brewer threw for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns. As a junior, the quarterback led the Bears to a Sugar Bowl appearance behind career highs in both yards (3,161) and touchdowns (21).

For a team that had some uncertainty at the QB position just a few weeks ago, the Utes now have a talented crop of quarterbacks. Brewer joins Texas Longhorns freshman Ja’Quinden Jackson on the list of transfer QBs for Utah. Jackson also announced his transfer to the program on Sunday.

With redshirt sophomore Cam Rising and incoming four-star freshman Peter Costelli also on the quarterback depth chart, the competition will certainly be interesting this coming offseason.

But, it’s hard to imagine Charlie Brewer not getting the starting job when it’s all said and done. With three years of starting experience and success at a Power Five program, Brewer seems like just the man for the job.

Utah’s schedule was severely hindered by COVID-19 in 2020. Along with the PAC-12’s late-season start, the Utes also had the first two games of their season canceled. After losing its next two games, Utah finished out the season strong with three straight wins.

Charlie Brewer and increased depth at the quarterback position next year will no doubt help keep this momentum going.