College football’s BCS rankings are no longer in existence, but the computer formula is still around. So, we have a simulation of what the rankings would look like in Week 12.

BCSKnowHow has released its first simulated rankings of the season. We’re 11 weeks into the 2020 college football season.

Alabama and Ohio State look like the two favorites right now. However, Notre Dame is right behind them, with the Fighting Irish a week removed from a huge upset over then-No. 1 Clemson.

Notre Dame is actually ahead of Ohio State in the simulated BCS rankings. Here’s the complete top 25:

And here it is, the first simulated #BCS rankings of 2020. As strange as the year has already been, the settling impact of the pollsters is clear — the 'consensus' top four are identical among the AP, Coaches and our simulated ranking: pic.twitter.com/dNC5B9cFMk — BCSKnowHow.com (@BCSKnowHow) November 16, 2020

Nowhere to be found on this list: Michigan.

The Wolverines entered the season ranked inside the top 25, but have stumbled to a 1-3 start. Paul Finebaum thinks it’s time for Jim Harbaugh to be fired.

“At this point, what good does that relationship have? It’s not mutually beneficial,” Finebaum said on WJOX today, per 247Sports. “Jim Harbaugh’s program has absolutely tanked. He looks miserable. His comments after the game are indecipherable, I think Michigan is probably hoping he’ll get another job in the NFL, but you can’t sit around and wait until mid-December or January when the NFL season is over for Jim Harbaugh to make that call. You have to make that call now or at some point in the next three weeks.”

The first College Football Playoff rankings, meanwhile, will be out next week.