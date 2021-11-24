Bears Announce Allen Robinson’s Status For Thanksgiving Game

The Bears will likely be without star receiver Allen Robinson on Thanksgiving Day. Per the NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano, the team listed Robinson as “doubtful” ahead of Thursday’s game.

Chicago will take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Bears list WR Allen Robinson as doubtful for Thanksgiving vs Lions. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 24, 2021

Robinson was a non-participant in Bears practice for a third straight day. He reportedly hurt his hamstring against the Steelers while trying to pull in a 39-yard fade route.

The Pro Bowl wideout has made an effort to push through the November 8 injury, but the issue is lingering and a short week doesn’t help.

It’s been a bit of a struggle for Robinson in 2021. Through nine games, his numbers are down across the board. Largely due to inconsistent play at quarterback.

On the season, A-Rob has just 30 catches for 339 yards and a single score.

Allen Robinson, who spoke with the media today and said he's "getting better" did not practice Tuesday. Neither did Justin Fields, Akiem Hicks or Damien Williams. Fields was spotted moving around in the weight room area. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 23, 2021

The banged up Bears are also dealing with injuries to rookie QB Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Marquise Goodwin.

Chicago travels to Detroit to face its NFC North rival in the holiday matinee at 12:30 PM ET. The still winless Detroit Lions are looking to capture their first W against a 3-7 Bears team.