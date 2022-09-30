Bears Announce Decision On David Montgomery For Week 4

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 26: Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) carries the football during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on September 26, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have ruled out starting running back David Montgomery for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.

Montgomery was unable to log any practice participation this week as he deals with knee/ankle injury issues.

It wasn't until Friday though when the Bears announced Montgomery's status.

Montgomery left the game after an awkward tackle in Week 3 and did not return.

In his absence, backup running back Khalil Herbert notched 157 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 23-20 win over the Texans.

Herbert will take the lion's share of running back snaps in Week 4. He'll be backed up by third-string running back Trestan Ebner.

Montgomery logged a 122-yard rushing game in Week 2 prior to this injury. The run-heavy Bears are no doubt hoping for a speedy recovery for their No. 1 back.

Chicago will kick off against the Giants in an away game matchup on Sunday afternoon.