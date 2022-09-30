Bears Announce Decision On David Montgomery For Week 4
The Chicago Bears have ruled out starting running back David Montgomery for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
Montgomery was unable to log any practice participation this week as he deals with knee/ankle injury issues.
It wasn't until Friday though when the Bears announced Montgomery's status.
Montgomery left the game after an awkward tackle in Week 3 and did not return.
In his absence, backup running back Khalil Herbert notched 157 yards and two touchdowns en route to a 23-20 win over the Texans.
Herbert will take the lion's share of running back snaps in Week 4. He'll be backed up by third-string running back Trestan Ebner.
Montgomery logged a 122-yard rushing game in Week 2 prior to this injury. The run-heavy Bears are no doubt hoping for a speedy recovery for their No. 1 back.
Chicago will kick off against the Giants in an away game matchup on Sunday afternoon.