Bears Announce Decision On Justin Fields For Final Game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have announced a decision on their starting quarterback in Week 18.

Justin Fields will not play due to a sore hip. Nathan Peterman will get the start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Fields dealt with shoulder injury issues throughout the 2022 season, but never any hip issues. It's more likely this decision boils down a collection of late-season factors.

The 3-13 Bears have long been eliminated from postseason contention. Furthermore, they also still have a chance to improve their draft position with a loss this weekend.

With a loss to the Vikings + a win for the Houston Texans, the Bears would jump into No. 1 position in the 2023 draft. They currently hold the No. 2 spot in the draft order.

Peterman is 1-3 as a starter in his NFL career. He's thrown just three touchdowns to his 13 interceptions.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Chicago.