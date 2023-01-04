Bears Announce Decision On Justin Fields For Final Game
The Chicago Bears have announced a decision on their starting quarterback in Week 18.
Justin Fields will not play due to a sore hip. Nathan Peterman will get the start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Fields dealt with shoulder injury issues throughout the 2022 season, but never any hip issues. It's more likely this decision boils down a collection of late-season factors.
The 3-13 Bears have long been eliminated from postseason contention. Furthermore, they also still have a chance to improve their draft position with a loss this weekend.
With a loss to the Vikings + a win for the Houston Texans, the Bears would jump into No. 1 position in the 2023 draft. They currently hold the No. 2 spot in the draft order.
Peterman is 1-3 as a starter in his NFL career. He's thrown just three touchdowns to his 13 interceptions.
Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Chicago.