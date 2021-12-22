Bears Announce Injury Update For QB Justin Fields

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has provided an injury update on Justin Fields.

On Wednesday, Nagy revealed that his first-round rookie quarterback tweaked his ankle during Monday night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

This injury has Fields in limited action for today’s walk-through, per Bears insider Larry Mayer.

#Bears HC Matt Nagy says QB Justin Fields tweaked his ankle in Monday night's game and will be limited in practice today. Bears holding a walk-through as they normally do on a Wednesday following a Monday night game. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) December 22, 2021

It doesn’t sound like this injury will be a major issue moving forward, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on as the week progresses. Tomorrow, the Bears will notch their first full practice of the week as they prepare for a Week 16 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fields’ availability in Thursday and Friday’s practices should serve as a better indicator of the injury’s severity.

With Monday’s loss to the Vikings, Chicago is now 4-10 on the year. Just as he has all season, Fields showed some flashes of solid quarterbacking — throwing for 285 yards and a touchdown.

But, his turnover issues also made an appearance — contributing one of the Bears’ two red zone fumbles.

Sunday’s game against the Seahawks is scheduled to kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET in Seattle.