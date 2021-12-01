Bears Announce Justin Fields’ Official Injury Status

The Bears first-round pick at quarterback was back on the field on Wednesday.

Justin Fields was officially listed as a limited participant in Chicago’s midweek practice. The rookie has been nursing a rib injury since Week 11.

Bears QB Justin Fields was officially limited in practice. TE Cole Kmet (groin) did not practice. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) December 1, 2021

Wednesday marked the first practice for Fields since sustaining the injury against the Ravens. Head coach Matt Nagy said that Andy Dalton once again took the first team reps during the Bears practice session.

Dalton started Thursday’s game, leading Chicago to a 16-14 win over the winless Lions on Thanksgiving.

Matt Nagy said he likes where Justin Fields is at in his recovery from fractured ribs. The Bears rookie quarterback is expected to practice today, but Andy Dalton will get the starter reps as the team prepares for the Cardinals.@BradBiggs' story. https://t.co/Bl1XSqsWuX — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) December 1, 2021

Last week, Nagy said Fields would return to the starting lineup when he’s healthy enough to do so. However, no timeline has been given as to when that’ll be. Right now it doesn’t look like the 11th overall pick will be ready to go for Sunday.

The team hasn’t faired much better with Fields behind center. In the 10 games he’s played, the Ohio State product has gone through his share of rookie struggles; throwing for just 1,361 yards, four touchdowns, and eight picks. The mobile QB also added 311 yards and two scores with his legs.

The Bears take on the 9-2 Arizona Cardinals in the early window on December 5. At 4-7, Chicago will try to capture just its second win over the last eight weeks.