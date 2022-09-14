Bears Announce New Decision On Former First-Round Pick Alex Leatherwood

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Alex Leatherwood #70 of the Las Vegas Raiders exits the fields after warming up ahead of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have placed former Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood on the non-football injury list with an illness.

The offensive lineman will be out for at least the next four weeks.

In response to this move, the Bears signed offensive guard Michael Schofield to the active roster.

The Bears picked up Leatherwood after he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. The former Alabama star was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Leatherwood finished his rookie season as one of the worst-rated offensive linemen in the league. Starting all 17 regular-season games for the Raiders in 2021, he was called for 14 penalties (3rd most in the league), gave up eight sacks (2nd most in the league) and allowed a league-leading 65 total pressures.

Leatherwood did not play in the Bears' Week 1 victory over the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday.

Chicago linemen Doug Kramer and Dakota Dozier are both on the injured reserve as well.

The Bears will look to continue their solid start with a Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.